A student of the Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, who embarked on a protest with his colleagues and reportedly fell off a moving vehicle, has died after sustaining injuries.

The deceased, Isreal Emmanuel, a 100 level student and the class rep of the Mathematics Department of the university, died on Monday evening from the head injuries sustained when he fell off the car.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Yohana Izam, confirmed Emmanuel’s death in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

The vice-chancellor however described the death of the student as very sad and unfortunate.

“To us as an institution, Emmanuel’s death is shocking and a great loss to us considering the cause of his death.

“We have been cautioning the students against demonstration and protests, which are not jamborees, yet they keep doing it.

“Our pain and regret is that the Monday protest has robbed us of a precious soul and forced us into mourning,” the Vice-chancellor lamented.

Also speaking, the Student Union Government President, Mr Luepai Ezekiel, confirmed the death of Emmanuel and expressed sadness over the sudden death.

“Emmanuel fell off from one of the vehicles during our protest against the insecurity in the institution and landed with his head on the tarred road.

“We rushed him to the Bokkos Cottage Hospital but unfortunately he couldn’t make it as he died later in the evening of Monday,” Ezekiel explained.

Like this: Like Loading...