Rep. Shina Peller(APC-Iseyin/Iwajowa/ Itesiwaju /Kajola Federal Constituency) has called on Nigerians to embrace politics of purpose for effective leadership at all levels of government.

He made the call during the 3rd Annual Shina Peller NUJ Ramadan Lecture/Iftar held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Ibadan.

The Ramadan Lecture/Iftar organised by the NUJ, Oyo State Council, was sponsored annually by the federal lawmaker.

The topic for this year’s Ramadan lecture was ‘Islamic Perspective: Media, Leadership and the Quest for National Unity in the face of Growing Insecurity’.

Peller said that one of the key problems of Nigeria was leadership, saying there was need for the people to embrace purposeful politics.

He called on media practitioners not to allow themselves to be used irresponsibly or callously by politicians to achieve their political interests at the detriment of the nation.

“I want to call the attention of Nigeria Union of Journalists and everybody present here to the key things that is affecting our nation, one of which is leadership.

“Leadership is a key problem we have in this country. As solution to this, we need to embrace politics of purpose.

“I will use this opportunity again to call on the NUJ, that it is time to do journalism of purpose in order for us to be able to achieve our aims of putting Nigeria in the right trajectory in 2023.

“As journalists, we must use all resources at our disposal to help the government. It is our duty as the Fourth Estate of the Realm to ensure this is achieved in a peaceful manner,” he said.

Prof. Afis Oladosu, the guest lecturer, also said that one of the greatest challenges confronting the nation was the choice of leader who will take Nigeria to the promise land.

Oladosu, the Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, in his lecture, urged Nigerians to move closer to God and be sincere in their choice of leadership at all levels.

He noted that the people would not enjoy leadership at all levels if they failed to differentiate between a leader they deserve and the one desired.

The don said it was regrettable that religion was becoming part of the nation’s problem when it ought to be the solution to the problem.

“No doubt, we all know where we were, we all know where we are, we all know where we desire. This is the difference between the leader we deserve and a leader that we desire.

“Religion, which ought to be a solution to the problem in Nigeria has now become part of it. We need to return to leaders who have the fear of God.

“We should all desist from leaders who benchmark their posterity with the adversities,” he said.

Oladosu lamented the poor remuneration of media practitioners in the country, saying it was not commensurate with the job they were doing for the society.

He cautioned journalists who had chosen the path of dishonesty, mischief and blackmail to desist from such, saying it it affecting the country negatively.

Alhaji Ademola Babalola, Oyo State NUJ Chairman, commended Peller for sponsoring the programme in the last four years, describing him as a towering benefactor of the union.

Babalola, who reeled out some of the achievements recorded within his 16 months in office, restated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of members.

“Major landmark are; take-off of a novel and unprecedented Journalists Trust Fund where members in distress can quickly draw interest-free loan repayable within three months.

“30-Acres Journalists Estate, the first of its kind in Oyo NUJ. Out of court settlement of a litigation on guest house. Facilitation of a new bus and refurbishment of the Hummer Bus, which was hitherto condemned to rot away.

“The welfare of our colleagues tops the list as they can attest to unprecedented hands of fellowship we are extending to them on regular basis. We can do better. We will do even more by God’s grace,” he said.

He also commended former NUJ Chairmen in the state, Gbenga Opadotun for introducing the Ramadan lecture and Adewunmi Faniran for sustaining the programme.

Babalola said that the duo of Opadotun and Faniran have shown their patriotism and religious tolerance, adding they have won for themselves a special place in the union’s history.

