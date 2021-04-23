…Countdown to 23-team international tournament begins in Doha

Qatar will host the draw for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 at Katara Opera Housein Doha on Tuesday, 27 April at 9 PM local time.

The tournament will be contested by 23 Arab nations from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The draw will be attended by a limited number of officials, in line with Qatar’s COVID-19 protocols.

The FIFA Arab Cup will be held at the end of 2021 and is seen as a vital opportunity to test operations and facilities exactly a year before Qatar hosts the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world. The finals of both events are set to take place on 18 December – Qatar’s National Day.

READ ALSO:

Matches will take place at six Qatar 2022 tournament venues, some of which have hosted top-level football in recent months, while others are in the final stages of construction.

The 23 nations participating in the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 : Qatar (host nation), Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Further details about the tournament format and match calendar will be confirmed in due course.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Qatar to host FIFA Arab Cup 2021 draw 27 April appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...