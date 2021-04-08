Ex Nigerian Beauty Yetunde Savage mared her birthday with a special feature on the frontpage of popular lifestyle magazine, Hustle. She also announced her mental health first Aid support group community program to help people in Suruelre axis in Lagos dealing with mental health/bipolar disorder, clinical depression and drug addiction.

The program which is organised through her NGO ‘Fallen foundation’, revealed plans to expand Mental Health/Drug Addiction Support Group Community Program to 20 additional high rural areas around the country. The innovative new peer-to-peer program empowers people to support each other in times of need or crisis while trying to overcome their mental health and drug addiction.

Born in the suburbs of Surulere, Lagos, Yetunde grew up in the midst and atmosphere of these claims. Her story is one for the books any day. She has suffered and had her fair share of mental instability and depression phase. She did not give up and chased her dreams despite these distractions and today she wants to give back to the society which birthed her and impact the lives of everyone struggling with these problem, knowing first hand what it feels like going through what they’re going through.

Talking about the program, she said: “Sometimes when life gives you a million reasons to not want to stay, you need just one person that looks at you, listens to you, helps you get help and validates how you feel.”

“The purpose of this Support Group is for everyone who is affected to learn about mental illnesses and the consequences of drug addiction including how to identify and respond to a developing mental health or substance use problem among themselves. Similar to CPR, persons will learn a 5-step action plan to help their friends who may be facing a mental health problem or crisis, such as suicide, bipolar disorder, self harm, clinical depression and highlights the important step of involving a responsible and trusted adult.

“It’s not really ‘normal’ to talk about mental health and drug addiction with people. Being able to help everyone know about mental health/drug addiction and the real struggles that everyone is experiencing is important”.

After been crowned the Face of Nigeria 2016, Yetunde embarked on several project around her community in Ikorodu, Lagos State. Her efforts didn’t go unnoticed as she was awarded at the APC Women appreciation Convention organized by Hon Jimi Benson. The award was presented to her by former Lagos State first lady ‘Mrs Bolanle Ambode’.

She also kick-started a football tournament, IKORODU PEACE CUP FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT, an effort to unite the youth and local residents of Ikorodu.

The ex-beauty queen turned serial entrepreneur runs a successful company, House of Kim Empire, which houses House of Kim Fragrance, House of Kim Jewelries, House of Kim Fashion & Styling, House Of Kim Interior and Painting.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Queen Yetunde Savage marks birthday with feature on cover of Hustle magazine appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...