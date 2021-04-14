By David Odama – Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa Tuesday tasked Muslim ummah to use the opportunity of immense reward that abounds during the month of Ramadan to pray for the country, the state, and do good for their families, communities, and the people in general.

The governor in a goodwill message to the Muslim ummah to mark the commencement of the 2021 Ramadan

Tasked them to pray as the Almighty Allah answer prayers and imbue in the people the spirit of sacrifice, humility, mercy, and kindness”.

According to the statement: “As the Holy month of Ramadan which marks the commencement of fasting I enjoin Muslim faithful to use the opportunity presented by the Holy month to see one another as one.

He urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s shared prosperity, development, and security. We should also pray for our leaders and remember to take care of the less privileged around us.

While seeking forgiveness, blessings, and Favour of Allah through devotion and supplications, I urge Muslims to pray for the peace and prosperity of our dear state and Nigeria at large.

On his part, Senator Umaru Tanko Almakua urged that the month of Ramadan, congregational prayers be used to encouraging forgiveness, pray. For the nation to be healed of the insecurity and other crimes.

“Let me advise that worshippers must abide by the teaching and supplications that follow the Holy month. May Allah reward our acts of worship and sacrifice while strengthening the bond of brotherhood amongst our people.

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi called on Muslims and other Nigerians to intensify prayers for the nation to overcome its emerging challenges and for sustainable peace, unity, and progress.

He enjoined Muslims to use the holy period and pray fervently for President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, and other leaders at all levels to succeed.

A statement by Press Secretary to the Speaker, Jibrin Gwamna quotes the speaker as praying God to give Muslims the strength and comfort as well as sound health to carry out the exercise successfully.

He enjoined believers to use the period and strengthening their relationship with God and fellow human beings as well as the need for the well-to-do individuals in the society to support the less Privileged ones among them to give them a sense of belonging.

