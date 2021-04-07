By Bashir Bello, Kano

As the month of Ramadan is fast approaching, the Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu has warned its dealers against the hike of commodities prices, threatening to withdraw the dealership license of anyone found hiking prices of the commodities.

Rabiu also assured that there would be no hike in the prices of products from the company during and after the Muslim fasting period.

The Chairman who spoke through his representative in the Northern region, Alhaji Mohammad Adakawa said it has provided enough commodities to take care of the scarcity of the commodities which is largely responsible for the price hike.

He said, “I’m assuring you that the stock we have will be enough for all Northern states, we have tonnes of Sugar in Sharada that will be enough for Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, Yobe, Maiduguri, Zamfara, Katsina and all Northern states in general. And BUA has assured that he will not increase the price of his commodities during and after the Ramadan period.

“The company had also directed that any of his dealers found increasing the price of his commodities is bound to lose his license.

“Most people are not aware of the root causes of hike in price during Ramadan. In most cases, companies are those that increase the price from the source maybe because of dollar and tax or other levies. But with this development by BUA group of companies am sure that this year we will not experience a hike in prices of commodities.

“We appeal to the federal government to expedite action in reducing tax duties for importers aimed at addressing the hike on the price of commodities,” Rabiu however stated.

