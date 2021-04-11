By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, Pastor Yohanna Buru of the Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation of Nigeria has expressed readiness to mobilize Christian and Muslim volunteers to visit markets and plead with traders not to hike price of commodities.

He said he said they would visit markets across the North with the advocacy,so that Muslims could afford to buy foodstuffs as the Ramadan fasting begins.

According to him.” this has become mandatory in view of the rising prices of food commodities in the markets as the Holy month approaches.”

READ ALSO Yoruba group dissociates self from secession clamour, harps on unity

“Every year before starting the Ramadan , Muslim and Christian clerics do usually meet with some of the marketers and discuss on the importance of the holy month, calling on them not to take advantage of the holy month and double the price of foodstuff or create artificial scarcity,” he said.

He said they have mobilised 100 volunteer Christian-Muslim clerics across the north to help in their “Cut-down-your-price campaign ” to all market unions across the North.

Buru explained that 2021 marked the 7th year that his organization has been organizing Christians and Muslims scholars to visit the market unions on such missions.

“We want Muslims to buy foodstuffs and fruits at affordable prices throughout the 30 days while breaking their Fast.God will be angry with any trader that doubles the price of his goods just because he want to take advantage of the holy season, such marketer will not enter paradise,” he warned.

While calling for prayers for the peace and stability of the nation,Pastor Buru said now is the time to remember widows, the physically challenged persons, orphans and IDPs so that they too,could have a relief in the holy month.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Ramadan: Kaduna Pastor mobilizes against hike in price of foodstuffs appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...