Breaking News

Ramadan: Kano Hisbah arrests 8 over allegation of not fasting

By
0
ramadan:-kano-hisbah-arrests-8-over-allegation-of-not-fasting
Views: Visits 3

Fragrance of Ramadan already in the air

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested eight persons at Tudun Murtala in  Nassarawa Local Government Area and Hudebiyya in Sharada, Kano, over  their alleged refusal to fast during   Ramadan.

The Executive Director of the board, Dr Aliyu Kibiya confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by Malam Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board in Kano on Thursday.

READ ALSO:Zamfara police arrest medical doctor, seven other persons in connection with banditry

Kibiya said the arrests were made  following reports from residents of the areas.

The statement said “The culprits were  five females and  three males,  eating in the afternoon in the month of Ramadan.”

It further explained that the board would continue to conduct raids in all parts of the state to curb the development.

 

The post Ramadan: Kano Hisbah arrests 8 over allegation of not fasting appeared first on Vanguard News.

Oyo APC bigwigs chart way forward ahead of 2023 general election

Previous article

How IGP Usman Baba was selected ― Buhari

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News