Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, called on Islamic clerics to pray for peace to reign in the country, noting the nation is currently shaking.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the 2021 Pre-Ramadan lecture/Prayer, at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, held to usher in the Holy month of Ramadan, stressed that the country needed fervent prayers.

According to him, “We should endeavour to pray more because our country is currently shaking. May Allah accept our prayers.”

While delivering a lecture, Head of Daru Dawah School, Isolo, Sheikh Is-haq Zuglul said, men should be conscious of their deeds as that would have impacts when they eventually die.

The lecture, titled, “The Purposefulness of Life- not a matter that can be wished away,” Is-haq Zuglul, said the atheists do not have credible answers for their assistance, they believe men’s existence in life is mere consequences.

“Idols worshippers believe in the existence of God but do not believe in His messengers. They handpicked messengers for themselves.

“In Islam, the purpose of life is to worship Allah. Allah says in the Quran that He creates man who has a khalifa (vicegerent) and that they should worship Him. The people of faith believe that his action on this surface of the earth determines what earns in the hereafter.”

The cleric added, “Let me use this gathering to commend the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his role during the EndSARS’ protest, he acted like a caring father who is concerned about the danger in his house. what amazes me is the kindness he exhibited during the protest.”

Delivering the second lecture, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad, who spoke on the title, “Avail the teachings of Ramadan for a peaceful and progressive society amidst COVID-19 challenges,” enjoined Muslim faithful to take the issue of safety protocols.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi said, “The Ramadan fast is a command from the Almighty Allah as recorded in the Holy Quran Chapter 2, Verse 189 and I quote: “O ye believers, fasting has been prescribed unto you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may learn self-restraint.”

He recalled, “As we are all aware, this time last year, the whole world was rudely shocked by the intrusion of the Corona Virus which forced most countries to lockdown hence the event could not hold as we are doing it today. We, therefore, have every reason to thank the Almighty Allah for giving the world respite and victory recorded so far over the pandemic.

“I call on our people and in particular our Muslim brethren to avail ourselves with the training and serenity that Ramadan affords to cleanse our hearts enrich our souls with virtues and re-dedicate ourselves to the good of humanity and the development and progress of our dear state, Lagos and our great country, Nigeria.’’

