Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Monday, said his administration has expended over N339 million to provide foodstuffs and clothing materials for orphans and needy persons across 87 districts of the state.

Tambuwal gave the figures at the inauguration of the 2021 Ramadan support to orphans and the needy under the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission.

He said that the gesture was part of the government’s dedication to providing for the needs of society.

“The state government is highly committed to delivering the required needs of the society, by initiating a lot of programmes which directly impacted on the lives of the society.

“The state government in the year 2020 spent over N258.8 million for Ramadan exercise through Zakkat commission, which is now expanded to over N339.9 million for the same exercise this year.

“However, I want to use this medium to appreciate the Sultanate Council and the staff of the Commission, for their commitment towards ensuring the sustainability of such projects,“ he said.

The governor further thanked the people of the state for their support of government policies and programmes, while assuring them of more activities that will ease the suffering of the society.

In his address, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, thanked the state government for sustaining the gesture.

He assured the government of proper collaboration with individuals and organisations to continue to support the less privileged in society.

Abubakar described the gesture as a great opportunity for the Sultanate Council to perform the most important job and serve Allah in the holy month of Ramadan.

He called on the people to continue to pray for leaders, most especially in the present month of Ramadan, to be able to address all challenges in the country.

Earlier, the Chairman, Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, said more than 100,000 beneficiaries in the 87 districts of the state, are expected to benefit from the gesture.

“In each district, 100 bags of grains will be shared to needy persons, with a cash donation of N5,000 each, and 100 clothing materials to 100 orphans for Sallah cloths, and N2,000 each for sewing”.

Maidoki added that the inauguration also consists of the distribution of individual Zakkat received through the commission and distribution of mattresses, grinding machines, and freezers for the empowerment of the needy.

