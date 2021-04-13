Suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Monday morning, went on a rampage in Ebonyi, killing four persons and burning at least 40 houses in Umu-Ugadu and Obodo Ocha villages, Umuogodo-Akpu Ngbo community, in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

This attack comes barely two weeks after herdsmen killed about 16 persons in three communities of the state.

A reliable source who spoke to PUNCH said the attackers who invaded the area at about 4 am, on Monday, equally killed one native of the community.

The informant added that several houses were razed down in the area by the invaders, a development that has since caused panic in the area.

The informant said:

“It was not a small thing this morning. They have hit our community again. This morning, they burnt down many houses. As soon as they started, I had to move my parents to Okwor area for safety.

“In fact, my father just informed me now that he saw a vehicle carrying a dead body from the area, just passed. One person was killed in the incident, as at when we conducted a search around 9 am.

“They came into the community and started shooting intermittently and burning down houses. It took the intervention of some of our people who came out to engage them in a gun battle.

“We are suspecting Fulani herdsmen. Recently, because of the way they were dealing with farmers in the community, we are no longer comfortable with them and we asked them to leave. And two weeks ago, they were sighted in the area around the community. So, they could be responsible for the attack,” the source said.

Commenting on the development, the Ebonyi State Government said investigations investigation was ongoing to unearth the attackers.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, told newsmen that about four persons were reportedly killed.

“They said it is Agila people, but for now, nobody can say where the attackers came from. That part of Ngbo has issues with the Agila people of Benue State and so, we are still not certain who the people that attacked are.

“So far, four people have been confirmed dead. The Army said one person died, but my men on the ground in the area, who are in the field, said another three corpses were seen, outside the one confirmed by the Army.”

