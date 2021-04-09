DMX, the Grammy-nominated rapper who sold more than 23 million albums over the course of his career, died Friday, a week after having a heart attack at his home in New York last week, according to a family statement obtained by People, XXL, and the Associated Press.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” the family said in the statement. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.

The 50-year-old musician and actor, born Earl Simmons, was brought to a hospital in White Plains and placed in a critical care unit on April 2, TMZ first reported. The outlet also reported the heart attack was the result of a drug overdose.

DMX’s lawyer, Murray Richman, confirmed to Rolling Stone that DMX had experienced a heart attack and was on life support as of Saturday evening. A source told TMZ the rapper had “some brain activity” and another told the outlet he was in a “vegetative state.”

Dozens of people gathered Monday night outside the hospital for a prayer vigil in support of the rapper.

Sources told TMZ that tests taken on Wednesday showed DMX’s brain function had not improved.

