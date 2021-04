DMX, the talented hip-hop artist who produced the songs “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here)” and who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” as an ad-lib, has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 50. The Grammy-nominated performer died after suffering […]

The post Rapper/ Actor DMX Dead At 50 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...