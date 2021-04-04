American hip hop icon, DMX is in the hospital on life support after suffering a heart attack, he was rushed to a New York hospital on Friday, April, 2, after he reportedly suffered a drug overdose.

The rapper’s lawyer, Murray Richman, told The Associated Press that the incident occurred at his home at around 11 pm.

The New York rapper, 50, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was taken to the White Plains Hospital in New York and is in the critical care unit.

The report also said he has “some brain activity” with one source stating that he’s in a “vegetative state” and doctors have cautioned he may not make it.

A family member of the rapper told the publication that paramedics tried resuscitating him for 30 minutes, and during that time he was deprived of oxygen.

Doctors have reportedly told the family the lack of oxygen severely impacted his brain with one family source saying, “It’s not looking good.”

In an official statement from DMX’s rep, it was confirmed that he remains in ICU in critical condition.

The family of the rapper also thanked friends and fans for their prayers and support in the statement.

“Last night Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer.”

“The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support, and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

