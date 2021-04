Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and a cleric, Sheikh Muhydeen Ajani Bello have debunked the claim that receiving COVID-19 vaccine is against Islam’s tenets, noting that the vaccine aims to save lives and stem the spread of the virus.

