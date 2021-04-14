By Olalekan Adigun, a Public Affairs Analyst

Reno Omokri, a former social media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, needs no introduction in the socio-political space in Nigeria, especially on social media where he misinforms his over 900,000 Twitter followers, over 120,000 Facebook followers and his over 500,000 Instagram followers.

The self acclaimed-pastor and member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, is the leading errand boy of all opposition politicians on social media, as he attacks the All Progressives Congress government of the day simply because of one sin: ejecting the Jonathan government out of office in a keenly contested and won poll in 2015.

Omokri, who has been severely identified as a paid social media troll, has, over time been synonymous with the spread of Fake News against the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

Reno’s paying-job after office is not known till date except being a troll, yet he flies across continents painting the name of Nigeria and the country in bad light.

Research personally conducted by me has revealed how Omokri was hired by opposition politicians to trend the #FreeLeahSharibu hashtag from 2018 till date. I have it in good authority how Omokri, a self-styled cash-and-carry social media influencer, is being bankrolled by opposition politicians.

Leah Sharibu was one of the 110 female students of the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who were abducted on February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, last December, corroborated this in a piece titled, ‘Enemies Of The Country Will Lose Las Las’.

That was immediately after bandits released over 300 abducted schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina.

Adesina wrote, “In 2014, there had been #Bring Back Our Girls, which contributed to dealing the government of the day mortal blows, and it was voted out a year later. So, the enemies thought they had a sucker punch at their disposal.

“They came up with #Bring Back Our Boys, and had reportedly printed ten million T-Shirts, which they wanted to use in prosecuting their self-serving crusade. Were they interested in the welfare of the Kankara boys, nor in the travails of their parents? Not at all. They were only actuated by vengeance, and the political capital they could get out of it. Their logic (or is it illogic) was clear. If #Bring Back Our Girls brought down a People’s Democratic Party government, then #Bring Back our Boys must also undo the APC government.”

In 2018, Omokri, a self-acclaimed “best seller” author wrote a book about Sharibu, who had, by the virtue of her conviction, became a prisoner of her conscience. According to Omokri, the proceeds from the sales of this book would be donated to the family of Leah. This happens to be a lie from the pit of hell. Ever since the book gained prominence, Reno Omokri has never for once come out clean on how the proceeds from the sales have been paid to Leah’s Family. In fact, sometime in 2018, a financial analyst, Henry Claudius, and several other Nigerians have accused Reno Omokri of Syphoning the fund.

Omokri is a social media influencer, who can tweet against his mother and father once he is being paid. Little wonder is the latest campaign against President Buhari over his London trip for a medical checkup.

For over a week now since he staged a scanty, no-existent protest in London, he has been sharing the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon hashtag to misinform his gullible follows who take his RenoNuggets hook, line and sinker.

Last week, some Nigerian social media influencers their accounts suspended by Twitter for using their platforms to promote an ignoble cause.

Only time will tell when Omokri will also be exposed for being a merchant of fake news and an agent of misinformation. The truth cannot hide forever, it will happen one day.

