Renowned Nigerian activist, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, has passed away at the age of 55.

His wife, Dr. Josephine Effa-Chukwuma, also an activist, who leads the Project Alert on Violence Against Women, confirmed the development to The PUNCH on Sunday.

The publication was informed that he died of leukaemia after a week of relapse.

Chukwuma, who was the Regional Director, Ford Foundation, West Africa, began as a student union leader in the 1980s.

The deceased, who was passionate about police reforms, set up CLEEN Foundation in January 1998 with the mission of promoting public safety, security, and accessible justice through the strategies of empirical research, legislative advocacy, demonstration programmes, and publications, in partnership with government, civil society, and the private sector.

Chukwuma was among the biggest advocates for police reforms and helped champion the amendment of the Police Service Act last year.

