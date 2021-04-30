Federal House of Representatives PHOTO: Twitter

Tasks FG on intelligence gathering Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Onofiok Luke, has blamed Federal Government’s inability to effectively curb the worsening insecurity in the country on lack of coordinated leadership.

Luke, who stated this while fielding questions from Journalists in Uyo, yesterday, said it was regrettable that there was no uniformity of purpose and synergy among the police, military, Department of State Service (DSS) and Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The representative of Etinan-Nsit Ubium-Nsit Ibom federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State said the agencies responsible for the nation’s security do not have a well-coordinated leadership command to effectively secure the country.

He said the country’s security apparatuses and institutions would not tackle banditry, terrorism and other crimes if they do not collaborate.

Luke, who was immediate past Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, therefore, urged the Federal Government to invest in intelligence gathering, adding that security organisations should share intelligence among themselves.

“When former President Goodluck Jonathan tackled insecurity in the North East, certain sections of the country cried out and accused him of killing people extra-judicially. We did not know that the country will get to where we are today.

“One thing is clear, there is lack of leadership. We don’t have a coordinating leadership to lead us to our desired destination. Everybody seems to be operating in silos.

“The military is operating in silo, the police is operating in silo. It is sad that at a point in this country, the security chiefs were operating without the national security adviser and so there is a clear lack of leadership there,” he said.

He, however, backed Federal Government plan to seek help from the international community to resolve the country’s security challenges, but condemned the proposal to recruit repentant terrorists into the country’s police and military forces.

Luke also expressed concern over recent reports that arms and ammunition in the hands of non-state actors was three times more than those of state actors, adding that state governors should exhibit higher transparency and accountability in the management of security votes.

Commenting on governors and security votes, he said: “I am an advocate of state police. My colleagues and I had argued on the floor of the House on the need to amend the 1999 Constitution to accommodate state police.

“Governors can only give vehicular and logistics support. Whenever there is crisis in the states, Governors pay security operatives sent to those places special allowances and this comes from the security votes.

“Some governors had used their security vote judiciously. Governors do not procure arms. Going forward, civil society must be members of the State Security Council so that they can have first hand information on the security architecture of the state.

“With that, it will be easy for the citizens to understand the workings of security architecture and spending of security votes,” he said.

