The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Gas Resources, Mr. Mutu Ebomo, has solicited more funds to support the operations of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC.

He made the call on the Federal Government in Benin, Edo State, on Tuesday, after an inspection of the facilities of the company in Ologbo, Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that NPDC had performed well using its facilities to produce hydrogen for domestic consumption.

“We are proud of it as an indigenous company. The challenge the company has is mostly fund. If not, it has the capacity to do more.

“We pray that it gets the right partners and with the federal government, I know that it will do better,” Ebomo said.

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Yusuf Miga, also advocated more funds to enable NPDC to improve and meet its primary needs.

Miga assured Nigerians that the members of the National Assembly would do their best to hasten the passage of any bill that would bring development to the nation.

In his remarks, NPDC Managing Director, Mr. Mansur Sambo, said that the company’s facilities were optimally functional since it was inaugurated, adding that it was capable of producing six trucks of products daily.

