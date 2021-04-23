The Service Compacts with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) has called on the management of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to improve more on services render to its customers.

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, the National Coordinator, SERVICOM made the call in a statement issued on Thursday by Mrs Henrietta Okokon, the Public Awareness Manager, SERVICOM.

Akajemeli made the call when she paid a visit to the Director-General NCAA, Capt. Musa Shua Nuhu in his office in Abuja.

According to her, responses to passengers’ complaints of poor services of airlines in terms of delay and cancelation of flights, are not timely.

The SERVICOM boss said that by such action, NCAA would not achieve the purpose for which the Service Delivery Initiative was adopted by all agencies of government to drive the process for a change within the organisation.

She said that the success of the service delivery initiative in the organisation rested on the shoulders of the leadership of NCAA, hence there was the need for improved services.

Akajemeli also highlighted the assessment and initiation of “Service Charter”, which would be a guide to the public as well as inform them about the services that were readily available.

“Through service charter, customers could be able to access the standards of services they are expected including feedback and available complaints mechanism, ” she noted.

She said that low publicity of the NCAA Service Charter had also contributed to their challenges.

“The way forward is for the management to provide the needed resources to the unit/committee to enable it function effectively, while ensuring that SERVICOM unit is constituted, ” Akajemeli said.

In his respond, the NCAA’s Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu said that the authority was working on the services needed for SERVICOM to be more functional at the aviation industry.

Nuhu said that NCAA was trying to develop a system to improve a consumer protection portal to enable consumers to have a format to forward their complaints.

He also noted the need to educate Nigerians on the organisation’s “Consumer Protection Rights”.

NCAA boss also stressed the need to have a lot of enlightenment campaigns on the “Consumer’s Bill of Rights” to Nigerians.

