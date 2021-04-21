A man in his early thirties, Olokose Ojo, has been murdered by ritualists neighbours who promised to assist him to get cows for his upcoming wedding ceremony in Kwara State.

It was gathered that Mr Ojo was killed just six days to his wedding by his neighbour identified as Kazeem Mohammed and his gang for ritual purposes.

Ojo, until his death, was a staff member at the National Health Insurance Scheme unit of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

It was alleged that Mohammed and his gang were ritualists and Mohammed had twice served jail terms.

The suspected ritualists were said to have cut the victims body into pieces, packed it into a sack and deposited it at the mortuary of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

Sensitive parts of his body had been removed while the suspect had poured acid on his remains for speedy decay.

A source said, “The wedding was supposed to take place in March in Akure, Ondo State. Ojo gave Mohammed N350,000 to buy three cows for him.

“The duo later travelled to Patigi, in the Patigi Local Government Area of the state to buy the cows.

“The groom was attacked in the bush in Patigi by his trusted neighbour and other members of his gang.

“The gang also called his relations that he had been kidnapped and demanded N12m ransom, which was negotiated to N3m.

“The suspects also used the victim’s ATM cards and collected about N1.2m before he was murdered.”

Further findings revealed that the suspected ritualists killed the victim shortly after the relations paid part of the ransom demanded.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident saying, “We have commenced an investigation and started making some arrests. That is what I can say for now. The investigation is still ongoing.”

The family and relations of the victim came to the teaching hospital on Tuesday to collect his remains for burial.

