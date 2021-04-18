Six people have been killed in a clash between rival cult groups in Ikere, Ekiti State, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, has confirmed.

Speaking to Channels TV on the latest happenings, he said that six corpses have been recovered and deposited at the morgue after the clash which occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

A source in the town who spoke to the publication said the sound of sporadic gunshots was heard while the attack lasted. The shootings created apprehension as members of the community ran to safety.

The police spokesperson further explained that the casualties who lost their lives to the incident belong to one of the cult groups which was attacked by the other on issues of rivalry.

He explained that the Ekiti State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection to the incident.

According to him, a good number of police officers have been deployed to the town to ensure the restoration of law and order.

“I can confirm to you that it was a violent cult clash between two rival groups. About six persons have been killed as a result of a show of strength between the two cult groups,” he said.

“We have begun serious operations there with the combined forces of the men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Amotekun corps, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Those arrested are being kept in our custody and by the time we conclude our investigations, they will be charged to court accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the police command has appealed to residents of the state to remain calm, adding that they will sustain efforts to always put criminals under check.

Like this: Like Loading...