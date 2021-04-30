To combat maternal and perinatal mortality in the country, Rotary Club of Agege, in collaboration with Rotaract Club, District 9110, has donated mosquito nets and diapers to pregnant women and nursing mothers in Agege.

President of the club, Lukan Akande, said that maternal health had become a global concern with millions of women of reproductive age dying from health complications and failed maternal health care services.

He stressed that the project, which is under the club’s maternal and child health programme, aimed at helping pregnant women with basic medical facilities before birth, adding that community education on protecting children from mosquito bites and healthy living is important.

While speaking at the event, Mr Femi Erina said mothers’ knowledge of danger signs during and after birth are very significant determinants of care utilisation, while adding that to achieve the objective of proper hygiene, clean environment needs to be implemented in the homes.

“Over 100 women at Maternity Centre, Agege, were given diapers and mosquito nets to assist them to protect their children. They were also educated about the process of maternity and the steps to take to avoid malaria,” he said.



