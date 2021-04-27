Operatives of the Cross River State security outfit, Operation Akpakwu, have arrested a clan head, his wife, and son for alleged kidnapping in the Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state.

Not only were they arrested, but their houses were also demolished by the security operatives.

The royal father who is the head of Ikot Atambi clan was identified on Monday as Etinyin Akamba Eyo, aka 30:30.

It was further gathered that his shrine where kidnappers and militants allegedly got fortified was also destroyed. Operation Akpakwu operatives said Eyo allegedly made some useful confessions.

Confirming the development, the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Governor’s Office, Alfred Mboto, said, “I know there was an operation there (in Akpabuyo). There was a demolition of suspected kidnappers and criminals’ hideout.”

The operatives also demolished another kidnapping hub at Plot 24c, Satelite Town, where a victim was released a few months ago.

In another development, kidnapping has begun to spread across the country. The Street Journal reported how gunmen attacked a community in Zaria, abducting two housewives and three children from their homes.

Security operatives were said to have responded to distress calls and engaged the bandits in a gun duel. The bandits later surrendered to the superpower of the security operatives and two of them were arrested.

