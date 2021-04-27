Breaking News

By
Royal father, wives, sons nabbed for kidnapping in Cross River
By Emma Una

THE Cross River State joint military outfit code-named, Operation Akpakwu on Monday arrested a traditional ruler along with his two wives and son for alleged kidnapping.

The royal father named Etiyin Akamba Eyo is the Clan Head of Ikot Atambi in Akpabuyo Local Government Area and was arrested for using his houses as base for kidnapping activities.

His shrine and two houses where kidnappers and militants are fortified with juju were demolished by the security outfit

The operation was led by the State Security Adviser, Mr Leo Nyambi where the chief confessed that his son was involved in kidnapping.

Also on Monday, a building at the Eta Agbo Satellite Town was demolished after kidnappers who abducted a medical consultant in the University of Calabar were kept some weeks back.

