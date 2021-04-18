By Ayo Onikoyi

One of Nigeria’s Leading Surprise Celebration Company, Royal Hugs Empire Surprises celebrates its 6th Anniversary in Grand Style at the White Stone event centre Oregun on the 4th of April 2021.

Royal Hugs Empire Surprises which is solely owned by serial entrepreneur, Toyin Oyesanya, is well known for putting smiles on people’s faces on their birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations. They have worked with thousands of Notable Nigerians, Businessmen, Nigerian Celebrities including, Tiwa Savage, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajewole Osas Ajibade, Timi Dakolo, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, Mercy Eke, Burna Boy, Adedimeji Lateef, AY and other prominent dignitaries.

The glamourous event which was hosted by Comedian Deeone and MC Ajele had in attendance top Nigerian celebrities such as Iyabo Ojo, Chinko Ekun, Adediwura Gold, Bianca Ugowanne, Samuel Olatunji, Idris Connecting Lagos, Nkechi Blessing, Aremu Afolayan and was graced with amazing live band performance from SB Live and Laolu Gbenjo.

Speaking on the event, The CEO of Royal Hugs Empire Surprises Toyin says, “Today is a day that means so much to me, The devil did everything possible to make this day sad for me but God took control. I couldn’t celebrate our 5th Anniversary due to the rapid increase in the COVID-19 Pandemic this time last year but here we are today.

I am indeed overjoyed today because putting smiles on people’s faces is my utmost joy but today, people are here to show me love and also put a smile on my face. I am indeed grateful and do not take this hospitality for granted. Thank you so much to my friends, family and staff. Y’all made this dream possible.

I also want to use this medium to implore you that this is just the beginning for Royal Hugs Empire Surprises, we are gonna take you all to the next level. This is actually a double celebration which includes my birthday and the anniversary. Stay Safe and Stay Beautiful.”

