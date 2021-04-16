Russia said on Friday, 16 April, it would ban a string of top officials from US President Joe Biden’s administration from entering the country.

Attorney general Merrick Garland, Biden’s chief domestic policy advisor Susan Rice and FBI chief Christopher Wray would be barred, the foreign ministry said.

Also on the list were Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons Michael Carvajal, Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton and ex-head of the CIA James Woolsey.

The ministry said the officials had “participated in the anti-Russian push” of US politics.

Lists of officials banned from entry are usually kept secret, but the ministry said it was revealing the names due to the “unprecedented nature” of the current tensions with Washington.

This is coming after the US imposed sanctions against Russia in response to what it says are cyber-attacks and other hostile acts.

The measures, which target dozens of Russian entities and officials, aiming to deter “Russia’s harmful foreign activities”, the White House said.

The statement says Russian intelligence was behind last year’s massive “SolarWinds” hack and accuses Moscow of interference in the 2020 election.

Russia denies all the allegations and says it will respond in kind.

Tensions have been rising sharply between Washington and Moscow in recent weeks as Russia massed forces on Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders, and on the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014.

