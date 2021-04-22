Russia confirmed 8,996 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,271 recorded the day before.

The new cases took the overall tally to 4,736,121, according to the Coronavirus response centre.

“Over the past day, 8,996 Coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,190 cases (13.2 per cent) without clinical symptoms,’’ the centre said.

The rate of increase grew to 0.19 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 2,704 new Coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 1,988 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 682 new cases, down from 693 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 590 new cases, up from 586 on Wednesday.

The response centre reported 397 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 399 the day before, raising the country’s death toll to 107,103.

Total recoveries increased by 8,934 over the given period, down from 9,644 the previous day, and reached 4,361,807 in total.

Sputnik/NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Russia confirms 8,996 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours appeared first on Vanguard News.

