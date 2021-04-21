A Russian billionaire’s ex-wife has won £453million in Britain’s biggest divorce settlement today, Wednesday, April 21, The Sun reports.

The court settlement comes after a judge found that Tatiana Akhmedova’s former husband and son plotted to keep her from getting a huge settlement by hiding his assets. She also accused their 27-year-old son, Temur Akhmedov, of acting as his dad’s “lieutenant” in the legal battle.

Making the ruling in Ms Akhmedova’s favour, the judge granted her £453m after noting the “formidable smokescreen” created to conceal assets.

The case is reportedly the most expensive divorce case ever.

Ms Akhmedova, a Russian who lives in London, said her son helped his father, Farkhad Akhmedova hide assets.

During their marriage, they enjoyed a lavish lifestyle splitting time between a £39million mansion in Surrey and a £27.8million holiday home.

In court, Temur Akhmedov said his mother’s claim against him should be dismissed.

As the family broke apart, the mum-of-two had already successfully sued her son to get more than £70million and a £5million property in Moscow.

Justice Gwynneth Knowles heard evidence between mother and son at a trial in the family division high court in London.

In her ruling, she said: “All happy families are alike, each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.

“With apologies to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom.”

She added: “The Wife has been the victim of a series of schemes designed to put every penny of the Husband’s wealth beyond her reach.”

Farkhad Akhmedov, worth £900million, said in a statement: “Following the London high court’s scandalous award to my ex-wife in 2016, Burford has embarked on a staggeringly expensive global tour of the world’s courts seeking to seize assets from me and from family trusts.

“Having failed in four years to secure a meaningful judgement and got nothing from any court in the world, they returned to London to bring a cowardly action against our son.

“Entirely predictably, given its original wrong and misguided judgement, the London court has ruled in favour of visiting “the sins” of the father on an innocent and loyal son.

“Today’s judgement and the continued presence of Burford in a matrimonial matter is beneath contempt and changes nothing.”

A spokesman for the couple’s son said he only got involved to stop the “war between his parents”, adding: “Like millions of young people, Temur has been caught up in the break-up of his parent’s marriage.

“While he fundamentally disagrees with this judgment, he would consider it a price worth paying should it lead to a reasonable settlement between the parents he both loves.”

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave, who oversaw the hearing in London, said Ms Akhmedova should walk away with £453 million.

A statement from Ms Akhmedova today said: “Since our divorce in 2016 the conduct of my ex-husband Farkhad, has left a trail of destruction and

pain in his wake.

“He has driven a vendetta born from his lies, that set out to destroy not only myself but sadly to try and drive a wedge between a mother and son. Fortunately, that bond is unbreakable.

“As a father, he has manipulated his parental responsibility, as a husband, he has dishonoured the role of being a good father and instead has sought to destroy and drive his vindictive propaganda to manipulate, mock and utilise the courts in England and overseas.

“Today’s judgement is the inevitable conclusion given Farkhad’s failure to behave honourably in the first instance. This settlement should have been reached amicably as I offered on so many occasions.

“Money does not replace the permanent damage and scars to my children or the devastation that Farkhad has implemented on his own family and children.

“As a mother and grandmother, I will gladly take the protectorate role over my family where Farkhad has failed.

“I always knew that my strength would prevail through the smoke and mirrors as presented by Farkhad and his circus of illusionists.”

