Sanwo-Olu signs bill to establish Lagos anti-corruption commission, others

By
Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Monday signed bills to establish the Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission and two other agencies into law. Sanwo-Olu also assented to the Lagos State Lotteries & Gaming Authority bill and Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission bill. Lagos State House of Assembly passed the bill for the state’s Public […]

