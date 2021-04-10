Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has warned officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, to desist from arresting motorists whether private or commercial.

According to the governor, several complaints had been lodged against LASTMA officials for violating and overstepping the bounds of their job description.

Sanwo-Olu threatened to deal with any officer found wanting.

The governor was quoted as saying:

“Henceforth no LASTMA Officials should arrests any motorist, either commercial or private. The duty of LASTMA is to manage traffic and not to arrest anyone. I have heard a lot of complaints, any Officials that violate the rule of his work will be severely dealt with.

“If at any time LASTMA Officials makes attempt to arrest you or forcefully enter your car, Don’t argue with them just allow the LASTMA to enter your car and call these numbers…”

It would be recalled that the governor had approved the use of body cameras for security and traffic agents in the state to promote safety and security.

At the unveiling ceremony at Lagos House in Ikeja, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the use of the cameras would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies.

“I am pleased to inaugurate the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers in Lagos and this is a groundbreaking move to enhance safety in the state, as well as increase transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies.

“Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other states in Nigeria to launch the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers.

“The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges.

“With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and properties, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all,” Sanwo-Olu had said.

Like this: Like Loading...