Saraki’s 2023 presidential campaign posters flood Abuja

Barely two years to the 2023 Presidential election, campaign posters announcing a supposed relaunch of the presidential aspiration of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, flooded some streets of Abuja on Tuesday. Saraki came third behind Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar (the eventual winner) in the 2018 presidential primary election […]

