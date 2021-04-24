The local currency has dived by more than 85 percent on the black market, inflation is rampant, and more than half of the country now lives in poverty.

Its economic collapse is being compounded by political deadlock, with politicians unable to form a government to unlock much-needed foreign aid.

Authorities “have noticed increased drug smuggling activity targeting the kingdom from Lebanon especially in vegetables and fruit consignments,” the Saudi interior ministry said.

Riyadh will ban the entry or transit of those products through the kingdom from Sunday from 9 am local time, it said in a statement carried by the official SPA news agency.

The restrictions will remain in place until Lebanon provides “sufficient and reliable guarantees” to put an end to what it called “systematic smuggling operations targeting the kingdom”.

The move comes after Saudi authorities have made repeated appeals to their Lebanese counterparts on the matter, the SPA said.

Saudi customs authorities at Jeddah had foiled an attempt to smuggle in more than 5.3 million Captagon pills, hidden in pomegranate shipments from Lebanon, said Mohammed bin Ali al-Naim, undersecretary for security affairs at Saudi Customs, according to the SPA.

Captagon is an amphetamine manufactured in Lebanon and probably also in Syria and Iraq, mainly for consumption in Saudi Arabia, according to the French Observatory for Drugs and Drug Addiction (OFDT).