The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has started the seasonal maintenance works of the Holy Kaaba’s Kiswa (embroidered cover) and the lower part of its structure. The maintenance works would continue for five days in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Haramain, the Umrah and Prayer in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah during Ramadan will only be allowed for Immune people against Covid-19. These are those who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccine and 14 days have passed.

Others are those who contracted and have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 6 months. Apart from the Kaabah in Makkah, the Masjid Nabawiyy and the precinct of Rawdha (where the Prophet peace be upon him was buried) will also come under above restrictions.

Meanwhile, maintenance works are being carried out by a team, comprising of 14 technicians plus a quality monitor and a health specialist from the presidency’s agency for the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa, Galleries and Museums, and the presidency’s occupational safety and health unit.

The Director of the Grand Mosque’s Maintenance Department, Fahd Al-Jabri, told newsmen that the maintenance works began by tightening the fabric of Kiswa from all sides, installing a plain black cloth under the golden rings in the Shadirvan, which is the slanted structure covering three sides of the Kaaba.





