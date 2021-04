Over a dozen fraudsters have gained access into an intranet site of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and altered profiles of the board’s ad hoc staff, diverting over N10 million meant for their allowances. JAMB registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede said the board uncovered the fraud after a careful investigation, which led to the […]

The post Scammers steal profiles of JAMB’s adhoc staff, divert over N10mn appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...