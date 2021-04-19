By Osa Amadi

Sculptors Association of Nigeria, ScAN, last Friday, April 16, inaugurated her registered Board of Trustees at the Royal Palace, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The Inauguration precedes ScAN maiden National Conference which will hold on April 21-22, 2021.

Both programs were initially slated for April 2020 but had to be put off due to the global pandemic.

In observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols, the inauguration employed a dual platform of presentation using physical and virtual simultaneously. While the Ife program was attended by few dignitaries and ScAN members, other inauguration will take place at inductees’ choice of location.

The physical inauguration at Ife was be streamed live for other members to be inaugurated simultaneously.

The ScAN BoT is chaired by his Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye, Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; the Ooni of Ife.

Other members of the board are H.E., Arc. Obong Victor Attah, Dr. Bruce Onobrakpeya, Dr. Chief Mrs. Nike Davies Okundaye, Omooba (Engr.) Yemisi Shyllon, Prof. Tonie Okpe, Dr. Okay Ikenegbu, Sculpt. Oladapo Emmanuel Sunday Afolayan and Dr. Kukoyi Ayodeji Olushola as Honorary members.

The Enugu inauguration of Dr. Okay Okay Ikenegbu will hold at NGA, Enugu. “It is the determination of ScAN to put in place enduring structures of operations by following official corporate protocols of operations, hence the systematic procedures of engagement,” ScAN said in a press release signed by Dr. Kukoyi.

