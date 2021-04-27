By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The African Action Congress, AAC, on Tuesday, said the clamour for restructuring, power rotation and secession by various groups in the country would not meet the long-term aspirations of the people for a better life.

The political party also said it was unfair for the Federal Government to defend the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, in the wake of allegations that he had openly supported some ‘extremist’ groups in the past.

It, however, warned that a mass revolution was inevitable if the legitimate concerns raised by Nigerians about the future of the country were treated with levity.

The AAC also said the concerns could only be addressed successfully if Nigerians stood united in the resolve to flush inept political leaders out of the system through constitutional means.

Omoyele Sowore, the AAC national chairman, stated this while reading out the party’s communique at the end of its NEC meeting in Abuja.

“There is a clamour for real and fundamental upturning to better the rot we live in today. But it comes in various shades; whether to secede, to restructure, to simply wait till 2023 or to do lawful revolution.

“Secession is lawful but too expensive, divisive, and doubtful. We have also passed the stage of restructuring the country if restructuring means going back to the 1963 constitution while having the same people in power. Only those who believe we can vote out bad leaders without a fight will simply wait for a power rotation in 2023. However, in all of these, the most basic, clinical, unifying and massive is lawful revolution.”

Sowore, therefore, said the masses would overrun the country someday if injustice and social inequality were not addressed.

He said, “Nigeria is living in the most troubled, tumultuous and tragic times ever. This is beyond sad as the signals have been there for a long time. But with the lessons from the January 2012 uprising and the #ENDSARS, a lawful revolution may be near.

“The case of the Federal Government’s defence of the Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Pantami justifies our long-held position that the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration harbours people of questionable past and character operating under different cloaks and ridiculous garbs,” he said.

Earlier, the AAC chairman urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to stop efforts to sack the state chairman of the party, saying “INEC must stop its unprincipled and unnecessary meddlesomeness in our party.”

