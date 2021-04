Britain’s domestic intelligence service, MI5, is set to open an official Instagram account on Thursday, in the latest step by the country’s spy agencies to come out of the shadows. The Security Service, as it is formally known, will take the handle @mi5official, and use the account to bust popular myths and reveal never-before-seen archive […]

The post Secret Selfie? UK Spy Agency MI5 To Join Instagram appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...