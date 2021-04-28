The Senate, on Wednesday, passed the amended Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) bill which makes the seizing of debtor’s assets legal.

The passage followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions.

The amendment bill passed by the upper chamber of the National Assembly empowers the AMCON to, amongst others, take possession, manage or sell all properties traced to debtors, whether or not such assets or property is used as security/collateral for obtaining the loan in particular.

It also empowers the corporation to access the Special Tribunal established by the BOFIA, 2020 for dealing with financial related matters.

During his presentation, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), said the Committee engaged with stakeholders such as AMCON, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Central Bank of Nigeria; and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Uba said the stakeholders, in their submissions, pushed for AMCON to be empowered to take possession, manage, foreclose or sell, transfer, assign or otherwise of property used as security for eligible bank assets among others.

The Senator added that this will enhance a quick, easier and legitimate process of asset disposal.

During the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central), sought to know the rationale behind the recommendation of the Committee in clause two, which empowers AMCON to take possession of assets outside of those used as collateral in obtaining a loan request.

He said, “The essence of collateral, is that in the event of default, you lose that asset. What I am reading here is that in addition to seizing that asset, they (AMCON) want to go beyond that to every other asset or property that is traceable to the debtor. I think I need some clarifications to that.”

Senator Adamu Aliero, however, offered an explanation, saying, “Mr. Chairman, if you can recall, during debate on this bill, Senators made it abundantly clear that these debtors are taking government money, and they are using it freely and going free, and we need stringent measures to be enforced to recover the money.”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at this point, called for voting on the contentious clause, which eventually was adopted by lawmakers in the majority, following Lawan’s ruling.

After the passage of the bill, some Senators, including Bassey Akpan and Chukwuka Utazi, contested the ruling of the Senate President by requesting for a division.

Responding to them, the Senate President said:

“When we come to legislate, we all come here with a very clear mind, that we are doing this for our country, we don’t have any interest but the national interest.

“When a majority of our colleagues here in their judgment feel that this is the right thing to do, that’s the majority view, unless we have any cause to reverse ourselves.

“If the majority of Senators say that this is what they feel should be done to remedy a situation that requires our attention, I think we should allow that.

“Besides, I believe we had explanations from the Committee members who went through all the processes, so, I believe that we should let it go.

“Let the people go to court to test it, but our hope and desire are for AMCON to be able to recover huge sums of money – trillions that people have taken and now is on the head of Nigerians. And, it is criminal, really. People will consciously take money. I will advise that we stick to our decision.”

