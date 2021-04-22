The Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes on Wednesday April 21, 2021 commended the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa for reinvigorating the morale of staff of the Agency.

Senator Suleiman Abdul Kwari, Chairman of the Committee, made the remarks when he led other members of the Committee on oversight visit to the EFCC in Abuja.

According to Senator Kwari, “We think this organization is fit for purpose. We have seen the staff morale and this comforting environment and also the brand EFCC, being an international organization, will be better promoted in the eyes of the world.”

Kwari acknowledged the commitment of the Commission’s staff to rid Nigeria of financial crimes and urged them to work assiduously with the Chairman to achieve the Commission’s mandate.

“Let me say well done to all the staff of EFCC for the journey so far. You have done well and we are very proud of what you have achieved so far, hoping that with the new management team’s support we can move the organization forward; help him (Bawa) to achieve all that he has come before us (Senate) to say and that is why each and every one of you is important in achieving the said objectives.”

“You have a lot to deliver on and once this roadmap and goal is set and are strictly adhered to, then we can say there is no way that the organization will not succeed in achieving its set target, “he said.

He said they were in the Commission to see things for themselves and have an overview of the performance of the 2020 budget.”

Senators, EFCC Chair Abdurasheed Bawa said the Commission operates an open door policy and was pleased to be policed by the Senate Anti-Corruption committee which has oversight responsibility for the EFCC. In his words: “we are very happy to open our doors, our books and ourselves to you, as the police and legislators, to come and scrutinize what we are doing.”

The EFCC boss Abdulrasheed Bawa briefed the Committee on the performance of the 2020 budget of the Agency and took time to respond to questions and issues raised by the law makers.

He later conducted them round the ultramodern headquarter complex of the Commission located in Jabi, Abuja.

Members of the Committee present during the visit include Senators Aliyu Wamakko, Smart Adeyemi, Uba Sani, Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, Mike Omache, Steven Ode, Kola Balogun and Micheal Nnaji.

Like this: Like Loading...