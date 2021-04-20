The Senate, on Tuesday, received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari, to confirm the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Honourable Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, as substantive Chief Judge.

The request was contained in a letter read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to President Buhari, the request was made pursuant to Section 256 subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter reads in part: “Request for the confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi as the Chief Judge for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“Pursuant to Section 256(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I hereby request for the Senate’s confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, the acting Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, as substantive Chief Judge of the Court.

“I trust that the Senate will favorably confirm Hon. Justice Salisu Abdullahi as substantive Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in the usual expeditious manner.”

