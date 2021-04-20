The Senate has announced that an investigation would be launched into a case of physical assault involving the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar.

It would be recalled that the CCT Chairman was caught on video appearing to hit a security guard who had told him that he was parked at the wrong spot as he stepped out of his car at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The video which went viral sparked even more controversy when the media representative of the tribunal released a report on behalf of Danladi, referring to those with who the CCT chairman had a fracas as “Biafran boys”.

Consequently, 22-year-old Clement Sagwak, the security guard who was assaulted, petitioned the senate through his Senator representative, Istifanus Gyang, representing Plateau north senatorial district.

Gyang, who read the petition before the Senate on Tuesday, said Sagwak was seeking justice for the assault he suffered in the cause of carrying out his duty.

Gyang said the petitioner alleged that the CCT chairman assaulted him, asked him to kneel down and also slapped him.

Ahmad Lawan, senate president, directed the senate committee on ethics and public petitions headed by Ayo Akinyelure to investigate the matter and report back in four weeks.

The decision of the Senate to investigate the matter was based on the fact that the petitioner is yet to seek legal intervention.

Even though the federal capital territory (FCT) police command says it will apply fairness and professionalism in investigating the allegation, it has continued to delay the case.

