Stop consuming cow skin and stave off cancer, Vice-Chancellor, Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, Prof. Kola Oloke, advised in Ibadan on Tuesday.

“Animal skin known as “ponmo’’ is harmful to the body; it has no nutritional value.

“Run away from meat, especially red meat. If you want to eat chicken, eat the local one.

“Consumption of animal protein can lead to diseases. More importantly, it causes cancer and death,’’ the microbiologist said while addressing a seminar on “Lifestyle, Diseases and Management’’ at the university.

“Millions of cases of food poisoning are recorded every year which are traceable to the consumption of meat, especially those with mad cow disease and helminthic infestations,’’ he said.

Prof. Oloke asserted that cancer was not only preventable but curable and added that 60 per cent of chronic diseases could be prevented through healthy diets.

He added that other lifestyle measures to stave off cancer and other diseases included managing stress, avoiding toxins such as alcohol and tobacco, regular exercise and adequate sleep.

“One of the things that cancer cells thrive on is sugar; so if you can take off the consumption of sugar from any cancer patient, you would have helped the patient.

“Some foods and fruits such as banana, apple, pineapple and carbohydrates are high in sugar content.

“Cancer patients should also avoid animal-based milk and consume plant-based milk,’’ he said.

“Beans are the best meal for those suffering from cancer; beans prepared with olive oil and not red oil.

“Others are snails, Croaker fish, cabbage and leafy vegetables. These are good and nutritious for cancer patients,’’ he added.

The vice-chancellor also said that with proper nutrition, cancer cells could be killed, noting that consumption of walnuts and Soya products, but not Soya oil could kill cancer.

“Soya milk is good for breast cancer cure,’’ Oloke stressed.

The professor of Microbiology who has won many local and international awards, further stressed that with a good diet, man could live beyond 100 years.

“Eating vegetables is one of the surest ways of staying healthy. Sugar or sweet things are the greatest enemies of man,’’ he told the seminar.

Oloke also noted that while plant-based foods lowered diabetes and liver risks, consumption of vegetables helped a great deal in controlling sugar levels.

The don listed some other foods that could decrease the possibility of heart attack, stroke and cancer to include avocado pear, green tea, and natural orange juice.

He warned, however, that consumers should moderate their intake.

“In Europe during World War II, the death rate caused by heart disease fell as people were forced to eat less cholesterol-ridden foods.

“In other words, it is better for your heart if you eat a low fat vegetarian diet while bombs drop around you than to enjoy your steak in peace,’’ he mused.

Prof. Oloke enjoined people to work out their lifestyles stressing that “rhythmic activities of the mind and body, including hormones, circulation, digestion, brain waves and state of consciousness support healthy living.

“Realise that your next day begins when you go to sleep. Maintain a healthy Body Max Index, good nutrition, regular exercise and a spiritual practice,’’ he advised. (NAN)

