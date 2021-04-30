The police on Friday arraigned a 33-year-old man, Segun Ajayi, and his sister, “Mama Ajayi”, 27, in were a Yaba Chief magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly using different babies to beg.

They are charged with conspiracy, while the second defendant is solely facing the second count of disorderly persons.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at 2.30p.m. on March 12, opposite House on The Rock Church, Lekki.

He said the defendants were reported at the station by an official of a Non-Governmental Organisation.

He said that the NGO official reported to the police that the second defendant was seen at that location on so many occasions begging with different babies that were not hers.

Nurudeen further told the court that on the day the second defendant was arrested, a malnourished baby was found with her and had been taken to motherless babies home for proper care.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 168 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 411 carries 2 years imprisonment for conspiracy, while 168(2) carries three months for the offence of breach of peace.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 5 for mention. (NAN)

