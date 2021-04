Kehlani, who has long identified as queer and bisexual, proclaimed herself a lesbian via a TikTok post on Thursday. In her video, the singer and songwriter said, “I am gay, gay, gay. … I finally know I’m a lesbian.” The Oakland-born artist joked about coming out to her family as a lesbian. “We know, duh,” […]

The post Singer Kehlani Comes Out As Lesbian appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

