Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor honor at Sunday’s Academy Awards for his starring role in The Father. The 83-year-old made history with his second Oscar victory, becoming the oldest star to win an Academy Award for Best Actor award, after becoming the oldest Best Actor nominee when the 2021 Oscar nominations were announced in […]

The post Sir Anthony Hopkins Becomes The Oldest Man To Win An Oscar appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...