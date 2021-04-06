Six members of the same family have died in a murder-suicide after two teenage brothers made a pact to commit suicide and take their family with them.

According to NBC News, Allen police discovered the deaths after a concerned friend called police around 1 a.m. Monday, 5 April, worried that a person was suicidal, police Sgt. Jon Felty said.

“The two brothers had entered into an agreement that they were going to complete suicide, and from that, it went to where the entire family was taken with them,” Felty said.

One of the brothers described in an Instagram post what occurred or would occur, Felty said.

One brother was 19 and the other was in his 20s, he said. The victims included a grandparent, two parents and a sister, he said.

Police identified the dead on Monday as 54-year-old father Towhidul Islam; 56-year-old mother Iren Islam; 77-year-old grandmother Altafun Nessa; 21-year-old Tanvir Towhid; and 19-year-old twins Farbin Towhid and her brother Farhan Towhid.

Neighbors told the station they were stunned by the discovery. “The family is a very nice and happy family,” friend Deelra Hassan said.

Police have had no substantive contact with the family, except for a doorbell call in 2018, Felty said. He said that evidence suggests the killings happened on Saturday.

Felty said the family is from Bangladesh, and investigators found some family members in Florida, who were en route to Texas.

“We have never had an incident like this in the 21 years that I have been here, It’s just a tragedy. There’s no other way to describe it. It’s a tragedy that you just can’t imagine,” Felty said.

The police investigation was ongoing Monday.

The letter posted to social media said the brothers planned to fatally shoot their family members and then themselves, and it mentioned being clinically depressed.

