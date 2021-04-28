The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Kaduna State directorate on Wednesday said that acquisition of relevant skills would help reduce the level of youths unemployment in Nigeria.

NDE state Coordinator, Alhaji Sani Maiwada, made the assertion at the inauguration and orientation programme of Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (ANOAS) of 46 trainees from the 23 Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the programme was an advanced training of the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (BNOAS) where participants would be trained on more than 10 skills such as carpentry, tailoring among others.

“The white collar job is no longer available; you must, therefore, learn a skill to be independent no matter your qualification. I urge participants to be serious with their trainings.

“We are lucky to have three programmes and some of our participants may likely get soft loans to either begin or boost their businesses after the training,” he said.

He stated that the directorate had begun its Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS), adding that 100 participants were already undergoing a three-month training.

He added that participants would be trained on different theory and practical aspects of agriculture particularly on cow fattening.

Maiwada added that the directorate would also train 46 participants in its Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS) under its special public works department.

Meanwhile, the NDE Director-General, Alhaji Abubakar Nuhu- Fikpo, who was represented by Mr Joshua Fabgemi, advised participants to pay attention to the trainings to become entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

He said that the training would afford them access to financial institutions such as Bank of Agriculture and Bank of Industry among others.

“NDE has a lined up settlement scheme, which some of them would be able to benefit from with not less than N100,000 to pursue their businesses,” he said.

Some of the participants expressed appreciation to the directorate with pledges to be serious with their trainings.

Favour Bisallah, a participant, said that she would be part of the Fashion class of ANOAS and expressed optimism of becoming an independent fashion designer with her own fashion home after the training.

Another participant, Abdullahi Gambo, said that he would use the acquired knowledge from the training to boost his agribusiness. (NAN)

