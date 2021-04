Fast rising music act, Oluwatoyin Adeyemi Ogunmuyiwa, well known as Smallzz Tha Razor, has always had a passion for music right from his childhood days, and he grew up listening to and nurturing his craft from the musical…..

The post Smallzz Tha Razor: Listening to indigenous sound as a child shaped my music appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...