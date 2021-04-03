Soldiers in Taraba State have killed five youths, including a final year Higher National Diploma (HND) student of the College of Agriculture, Jalingo after they mistook them as kidnappers.

The incident, which occurred on Friday at about 1 am in Baka village of Ardo-Kola Council, led to tension across the state.

The victims, who were said to have been returning to their various residences from a wedding ceremony in Baka, were mistaken for members of a kidnap gang by the soldiers patrolling the area.

Others on the same journey reportedly sustained injuries.

According to reports, bullets wounds were seen on the bodies of the victims when they were brought to the Federal Medical Centre, Mogul.

The medical facility was besieged by angry youths from the community, parents and relations of the victims, with tears streaming down their eyes.

Some parents of the victims, who spoke to The Guardian, could not fathom why soldiers should storm the community without any notification.

One Bello Aliyu Jen, who gave the name of his two sons killed in the incident as Abdulkadir Bello, 27, and Tukur Bello, 20, said Abdulkadir was a final year student of the College of Agriculture.

The community members who lamented that they were not aware of the presence of soldiers in the area, urged the government to always endeavour to alert the people of the presence of soldiers in any community to avoid future occurrences.

The community members called on government at all levels to come to the aid of the entire families of the victims. Other victims shot by the soldiers include Zaiyau Misa Basa, 20, and Philip Yakubu, 22.

